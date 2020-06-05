Letter of the week: Don Lewis, Hobsonville Point

From my elemental understanding, I submit that the basic site requirements necessary for a landfill would equally suit a water storage reservoir. That is, a valley with

Killer and victim

Economic success

Saving grace

At any rate

Can we build it?

Bravery and honesty

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Erebus failure

A quick word

Related articles:

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.