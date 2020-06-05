Waimarama Surf Life Saving Club veteran Graeme Ward left high school without learning to swim.

In 1969, Ward was 20 years old and living in Manawatu when he decided to go to Himatangi Beach, near Palmerston North, any way.

It was there a chance encounter with some local surf life savers, who questioned his breathing technique, lit a fire in his belly.

Fifty-one years later, Ward has been presented with a 'life membership' by Surf Life Saving New Zealand.

Ward joined the Palmerston North club first, but things were run very differently to the way they are today.

"At that point all surf life savers were men only. We changed the constitution in a few years to let women join."

Ward left the club in '75 and joined Mairangi Bay in Auckland the next year, stayed there until 1982.

"I was single, I had plenty of time. In 1983, I moved to Waimarama and have been there since."

In all his years at the Waimarama club, he has never had to rescue anyone but did undertake "plenty" of preventative action.

"In my 51 years I have only had to do two or three actual rescues. I remember a rescue I was part of in Maunganui when I was on holiday in 1990. He was a 19-year-old. Sadly he died."

Graeme Ward, from Wairoa has been presented with a 'life membership' award for exemplary service to surf life saving. Photo / Warren Buckland

Ward, now 70, said the motto for surf life savers was 'in it for life' and he intended to continue on the beach for as long as he was able, despite of the "constant battle" of fundraising.

"Chasing funds is a constant battle but the people you meet make it worth it."

Surf Life Saving New Zealand Central Region club support officer Debbie Moodie said all of the Hawke's Bay recipients of the Central Region Hawke's Bay Awards of Excellence were well deserving.

Moodie said members like Ward and those being acknowledged with service awards were vital to the smooth running of clubs within the Hawke's Bay region and ensured that Kiwis returned safely from a day at the beach.

The annual regional awards are held in Surf Life Saving New Zealand regions throughout the country, culminating with the National Awards of Excellence to be held later this year.

Central Region Hawke's Bay Awards of Excellence 2020

Service Awards

(members who have given outstanding service to Surf Life Saving over a period of years)

Kevin Russell - Westshore

Taylor Dick - Westshore

Tony Pattison - Waimarama

Distinguished Service Awards (those who have continued to give outstanding service)

Trina Wills - Westshore

Life Membership (presented to those who have provided exemplary service)

Graeme Ward - Waimarama.