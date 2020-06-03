A man has been charged after a toddler was fatally struck by a vehicle in a Waikato driveway.

Lilah Brooks, 1, died after allegedly being hit by a vehicle driven by a 52-year-old Ohaupo man on December 8, last year.

He has been charged with careless driving causing Lilah's death and appeared in the Hamilton District Court yesterday.

At the time, Lilah's mother, Brittany Hall, described her daughter as a "beautiful soul who loved to dance".

Hall said they were unpacking their car after returning from holiday when she was tragically struck by a vehicle leaving the property.

Hall said Lilah loved music and was the only one of Hall's four children who loved to dance, especially to her favourite songs Hey there Delilah and the Bubble Butt song.

"She was the most beautiful soul ... she was such a cheeky girl with the most stubborn little personality and would never let anyone feed her because she had to do it herself.

"I can not even begin to express the sadness and loss we are feeling."

The charge carries a maximum prison sentence of 3 months or a $4500 fine.