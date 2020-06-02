A truck carring a 64m-long wind turbine blade has tipped on its side along State Highway 45 in Taranaki.

The truck slid into a ditch and tipped over shortly before 8am while negotiating a bend at the intersection with Hampton Rd, south of Ōkato.

The NZ Transport Agency said as of 12pm there was still only one lane reopened on SH45, and a stop-go was in place.

A contractor has been called to lift the trailer out of the ditch.

UPDATE 12PM

SH45 in Okato remains down to one lane under STOP/GO traffic control, due to a truck roll. Please continue to take extra care while passing and expect minor delays. ^EHhttps://t.co/ADJt29NAVV — NZTA Central Nth Is (@NZTACNI) June 2, 2020

The blade was being transported from Port Taranaki to the Waipipi Wind Farm near Waverly in South Taranaki.

It was due to leave the port at 3am and arrive at Waipipi about 8am.

It's one of the first of many blades to be transported to the wind farm. Yesterday the NZTA warned drivers that trucks carrying the blades would be on Taranaki roads on weekdays until October.

Reporting - RNZ

