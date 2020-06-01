Deputy Prime Minister Winston Peters wants to know why New Zealand is not at alert level 1 if authorities are condoning mass protests in New Zealand.

Thousands of people attended events around the country yesterday - where Covid-19 social distancing rules were clearly broken - over the death of George Floyd in the United States and in solidarity with the Black Lives Matter movement.

Level 2 rules limit gatherings to 100 people, but at least 4000 were estimated to be at the Auckland protest, and several hundred in Wellington.

Peters said he was concerned people were flouting Covid-19 guidelines and the event organisers should be prosecuted given New Zealand was still at alert level 2.

"The question is, if you're going to have a protest in Auckland and Wellington, where they don't observe the rules...why aren't we at level 1?" Peters told Newstalk ZB's Mike Hosking on Tuesday morning.

"We've got people here flouting our rules," Peters said.

If people continued to flout current rules, then authorities needed to transition the country to alert level 1, he said.

Act leader David Seymour earlier also criticised the protesters and reiterated his call for the country to move to level 1, sentiments later followed by National Party leader Todd Muller and his colleague Judith Collins on social media.

The country's "team of 5 million" had combined to fight Covid-19, Peters said.

"That meant we had to have rules and settings which everyone complies with, and these protests aren't legal - they're not observing the distancing rules.

"If the authorities condone that, 'Why are we not at level 1?' is the question people should be asking."

He wanted to know how the protests and vigils were allowed to happen "in a critical situation where people need to comply by the rules as set and as agreed by the mass majority of New Zealanders".

Thousands of people attended the rally in central Auckland on Monday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Floyd's death was serious and he recognised people sympathised with protests about it - but that was not the point.

"What we've got is people that've used that to break the laws of our country."

Condoning rule breaking was not an acceptable way of going forward when Covid-19 is such a serious matter and had "destroyed" our economy, Peters said.

"Either we have laws and rules that everybody complies with or we don't ... so it has to be a case where the law is asserted and complied with."

Protestors on Queen St, Auckland, in protest of the killing of George Floyd by a police officer in Minneapolis. Photo / Dean Purcell

There was "no chance" it would not be talked about at Cabinet today, Peters said.

He said there was no need to raise his concerns directly with Police Minister Stuart Nash because "we've all seen what's happened".

Seymour said the protests yesterday would be hard to watch for people who had followed the rules and lost their livelihoods.

"There will be people who've lost their jobs, lost their businesses, in some cases even lost their homes under Covid-19 restrictions. There are people trapped overseas and separated from their families while the 'lucky' ones spend 14 days all but incarcerated in hotel rooms.

"These are the law-abiding New Zealanders playing their part in the 'team of 5 millions' effort to beat Covid-19."

Thousands of people attended the rally in that began in Auckland's Aotea Square on Monday. Photo / Dean Purcell

Microbiologist Dr Siouxsie Wiles also raised concerns about the protesters not wearing masks nor social distancing, and called for anyone who attended the protests to self isolate for the next 14 days.

Before the protests Wiles recognised many people would be wanting to show solidarity with what was happening in the United States, but urged caution.

"Please remember that coming together in large numbers & talking loudly/shouting/singing are a perfect combination for allowing #Covid19 to spread," she said on Twitter.

"Do not go if you feel even slightly unwell. Remember #Covid19 symptoms can be very mild.

"Also, remember that people are infectious before they show any symptoms so please cover your mouth and nose with something, in case that's you."

Black Lives Matter Solidarity Auckland organiser Shalene Williams said they did their best to encourage social distancing, and for people to wear masks.

Thousands turn out in Auckland to protest the killing of George Floyd despite covid-19 restrictions.

Throughout the rally were regular calls for people to ensure there was adequate space between them, but due to the sheer number of people it was apparent this was not possible at all times.

Police were asked if they were taking any action towards the protests.

There were some colourful signs about. Photo / Dean Purcell

A police spokesperson said they were aware of the events "and were looking to speak with all organisers to remind them of the guidelines for holding gatherings under alert level 2 restrictions".

Police would not confirm how many staff were deployed to monitor the events and said they were not aware of any issues.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern's office has been contacted for comment.