A homicide investigation has been launched after the body of a man was found at a Bay of Plenty address this morning.

Police were called to a property in Waihau Bay, east of Ōpōtiki about 1.30am today. On arrival, they found a man in his 50s deceased.

A 56-year-old man was arrested at the scene without incident and will be charged in relation to the death.

A scene examination will continue at the address today.