A body is lying on a central Auckland street following a firearms incident in the Auckland suburb of St Johns early this morning.

Emergency services are at an area of the suburb, where police were called about 6am after reports of what is being described as a firearms incident.

As a result, a section of St Johns Rd - between Dorchester St and Ipswich Place - has been closed off.

"Motorists are asked to avoid the area," police said.

Armed police at the scene in St Johns, Auckland this morning. Photo / Visual Media Productions

Police at second scene

Police and paramedics are also at a second scene in Grafton, Auckland City, where a body covered with a white sheet can be seen.

A witness told the Herald that a police vehicle had blocked off access to Parkfield Terrace, where several police officers were now stationed.

Police at the scene of an incident at Parkfield Terrace in Grafton, Auckland. Photo / Visual Media Productions

Just ahead of the cordon, a car could be seen parked to the left side of the street, with the right side back door open.

A body now covered with a sheet lay there at the time the witness was there, just after 7am.

Police spokeswoman confirmed to the Herald that the two incidents are related and more details are due to be released when they are known.