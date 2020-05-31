Another large quake has hit, this time near New Plymouth.

A magnitude 4.9 earthquake has rocked the city.

The 2.35pm quake struck just 10km deep, about 35km north of the city, GeoNet reports.

Some residents said the shake was strong enough to knock objects off the wall.

Advertisement

New Plymouth-based Herald reporter Jamie Morton described the quake as a short, sharp and violent shake.

"Rather than the rolling quakes we've had over the last week, emanating from the lower North Island, this one struck very strongly – we felt our house move."

Actually knocked over a few photos here, quite a jolt.#eqnz — Paul (@rugga13) May 31, 2020

M4.9 quake causing moderate shaking near New Plymouth https://t.co/NEyi1lhewa — GeoNet (@geonet) May 31, 2020

Dogs could also be heard barking across city suburbs following the quake, Morton said.

One Twitter user said the earthquake caused "quite a lot" of photos to fall over. Elsewhere, another user said there were two short but strong jolts which made items in the room they were in rattle.

Another person said they were watching the 1979 film Apocalypse Now when the earthquake struck, commenting: "Coincidence? I think not".

More than 3800 people have posted on Geonet saying they felt the earthquake. While most described it as being weak to moderate, six described it as "extreme".

READ MORE:

• Widely felt 5.4 earthquake breaks GeoNet record

• More shaking: Magnitude 3.6 earthquake near Levin

• South Island earthquakes: 3.4 magnitude near Christchurch, 5.0 magnitude in Fiordland

• 4.7 magnitude earthquake jolts lower, central North Island including Wellington



Mother nature has had enough..3 earthquakes in 2 days. — Tana (@TanaShefani) May 31, 2020

Felt that in Te Awamutu. #eqnz — Melanie D. (@melulater) May 31, 2020

Earlier today a quake also struck in the lower North Island, this time a magnitude 3.6, which is predominantly being classed as weak by New Zealanders.

Advertisement

It comes after the region was rocked by a 4.7 magnitude earthquake at 10.56pm yesterday which was felt by more than 10,000 people.

This morning's earthquake was located 35km northwest of Levin, at a depth of 26km, according to GeoNet.

About 180 people reported feeling the earthquake on the website; 140 reported weak shaking and 41 reported light shaking.