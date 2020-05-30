Another earthquake has struck in the lower North Island, this time a magnitude 3.6, which is predominantly being classed as weak by New Zealanders.

It comes after the region was rocked by a 4.7 magnitude earthquake at 10.56pm yesterday which was felt by more than 10,000 people.

This morning's earthquake was located 35km northwest of Levin, at a depth of 26km, according to GeoNet.

About 180 people reported feeling the earthquake on the website; 140 reported weak shaking and 41 reported light shaking.

Advertisement

On Monday, a 5.8 earthquake was also recorded in the same region.

Last night's smaller quake was felt in Levin, Wellington, and other towns and cities across Manawatu, Horowhenua, Whanganui and Taranaki. There were also reports from the top of the South Island.

A slightly smaller 4.3 quake also caused lighter shaking two hours earlier.