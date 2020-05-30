A magnitude 4.7 earthquake has jolted the central and lower North Island on Saturday night.

More than 10,000 people reported feeling the quake - centred 35km northwest of Levin and 38km deep - at 10.56pm, according to GeoNet.

As well as Wellington, the quake was felt in towns and cities across Manawatu, Horowhenua, Whanganui and Taranaki. There were also reports from the top of the South Island.

There were no immediate reports of damage.

Advertisement

It was the 293rd aftershock since a bigger 5.8 quake on Monday in the same region.

Twitter users and residents were left frazzled.

"I don't trust that Levin fault eh," said one.

Another said: "This has been a week of earthquakes, phantom quakes, and stopping every time I hear a low and distant rumble. Not fun."

A third said: "Two earthquakes in eight minutes. This is not conducive to a good night's sleep!"

A slightly smaller 4.3 quake also caused lighter shaking two hours earlier.