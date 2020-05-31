Long-weekend traffic is starting to rear its head with motorists being warned of heavy delays on SH1 northbound between Plimmerton and Paekākāriki.

Traffic is backed up to the Plimmerton roundabout and motorists are being told to expect long waits, or to delay their journeys if possible.

SH1 PLIMMERTON TO PAEKĀKĀRIKI, NORTHBOUND - HOLIDAY CONGESTION - 12:55PM

We are currently experiencing congestion between Plimmerton & Paekākāriki, current queues backed up to Plimmerton roundabout. Expect significant delays along this route and delay your journey if possible. pic.twitter.com/l9tQ76jBEX — NZTA Wellington (@NZTAWgtn) May 31, 2020

Meanwhile residents and holidaymakers in the Coromandel are being urged to stay put and avoid travelling - especially those in campervans or with caravans - until tomorrow afternoon when the worst of the storm has passed.

Traffic management is currently in place along SH25 between Whitianga and Tairua due to a poor road surface near Paul Rd, traffic management is in place.

Further along SH25 about 1km north of Coroglen, a temporary speed reduction of 30km/h is in place.

A resident told the Herald a slip overnight blocked Comers Rd in Coroglen near SH25. It has now been cleared but they feared there would be further damage to the roads due to the heavy wind and rain warnings forecast for the next 24 hours.

"Locals and council have cleared the road to one way for now but are concerned it will slip again if the predicted rain comes overnight."

Motorists are being warned to expect delays and take care driving through these areas.