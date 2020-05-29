New Zealand has gone a whole week with no new Covid-19 cases - and there's now just one active case in the entire country.

The Ministry of Health confirmed that today is the seventh consecutive day with no new cases. And there is now just one active coronavirus case in the country - down from eight cases yesterday.

There are no additional deaths to report, and no one in New Zealand is receiving hospital-level care for the virus.

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1154, which is the number the country reports to the World Health Organisation.

Seven more people have recovered from the virus in the past 24 hours - meaning the total number of people who have recovered is 1481. Only one case remains active.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1504.

The NZ Covid Tracer app now has 446,000 registrations, an increase of 10,000 since Thursday.

"We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download the app – it will help us identify, trace, test and isolate any cases of Covid-19," a ministry spokesman said.

"We also recognise the work being done by businesses to get their unique QR codes up and running, with 19,530 posters having been created as of this morning."

Meanwhile, testing continues apace with laboratories completing 4162 tests on Thursday, bringing the total number to date to 275,852.

Ministry's mask advice

Despite being on the verge of zero cases, the Ministry of Health still advises anyone feeling unwell to stay home and to maintain physical distancing and basic hygiene measures to stop the spread of infections, including Covid-19.

The ministry has also today released its latest advice on community use of face masks.

Face masks are recommended in situations where people are more likely to be exposed to Covid-19, such as health care settings and those involved in border management.

Based on New Zealand's current context, for most people the advice remains unchanged - healthy people in the community are not required to wear a face mask for protection from Covid-19.

However healthy members of the public may still choose to purchase and wear a face mask, or make their own.

Social gatherings increase to 100 from today

At midday today the alert level 2 restrictions on social gatherings were eased, meaning groups of up to 100 can now gather.

Groups of up to 100 people are now permitted - in including events at home and in public such as religious services, parties, weddings, tangihanga and funerals.

The person in charge of a social gathering must ensure records are kept for contact tracing purposes, except in cases where every person in a gathering knows each other.

The rules of "seated, separated, single-server" still apply for hospitality businesses, but they can now take group bookings for more than 10 people.

Faith-based gatherings and clubs will be able to operate with the 100-person maximum applying in each defined area, as long as intermingling in common spaces can be prevented.

On Thursday director general of health Ashley Bloomfield announced no new Covid-19 cases - marking six days since a new case was discovered, a record since the start of the pandemic.

There were then only eight active cases in this country.

The total tally of confirmed and probable cases stands at 1504.

On Thursday it was confirmed that 96-year-old Eileen Hunter, a resident at St Margaret's rest home, had died "due to Covid-19" on May 24.

She became New Zealand's 22nd Covid-19 death.

Hunter's family believes she contracted the deadly virus during an outbreak that infected staff and patients.

Bloomfield said Hunter's death will now be treated as being related to Covid-19.

Hunter had been confirmed as having Covid-19 in April and recovered in hospital and had two negative test results since then, he said. Health officials believed she had recovered from the virus.