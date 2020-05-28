A Lower Hutt man has denied attempting to murder his mother during the lockdown.

The 24-year-old Naenae resident, who has interim name suppression, appeared via video link in the High Court at Wellington this morning.

He pleaded not guilty to one charge of attempted murder by stabbing or cutting.

The charge was upgraded from an original charge of wounding a female complainant with intent to cause grievous bodily harm on April 10.

Both charges carry a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison.

In today's appearance, Crown prosecutor Grant Burston did not oppose the defence's request for the man to have continued interim name suppression.

Justice Simon France set a trial date for the man of May 2021.