Get your popcorn ready Hawke's Bay, because cinemas are starting to reopen with indie theatres, in particular, expecting a decent revival.

Today marked the return of both Reading Cinema in Napier and Focal Point Cinema in Hastings.

Before that, the boutique Globe Theatrette in Ahuriri had been Hawke's Bay movie-goers' only option, open since May 21.

Manager Louisa von Reumont said they hadn't been massively busy, but the fact they don't show big blockbusters was playing into their favour.

"We have been flooded with many of our regulars popping in for a visit and we have even had the odd new customer looking for a night out.

"Many are people who have looked online and found us as the only cinema open."

Von Reumont said indie, Oscar-winning and artistic movies were a staple of the Globe which meant they weren't relying on big Marvel type movies that were unlikely to be produced in bulk by overseas markets in coming months.

The cinema has just one theatre which has a capacity of 47. Because of Covid-19 distancing they've have had to cut down on capacity but will still manage to be able to fill half to two-thirds of the theatre.

"If we had all individuals in the cinema we would be able to get half of the capacity with seats spaced in between but with bigger groups coming we can limit the gaps and only have to split the groups."

Focal Point Cinema in Hastings is reopening, along with its café and with its other two sites in Fielding and Levin.

Reading Cinemas is also opening again. Napier and Rotorua are the only two of its nine cinemas reopening.

Focal Point Cinema in Hastings reopened on Thursday along with Reading Cinema in Napier. Photo / Warren Buckland

"We are excited to welcome our loyal Napier and Rotorua customers back to the movies," Mark Douglas, Reading Cinemas' New Zealand's managing director said.

"It has been a difficult few months for everyone and we look forward to providing a welcome distraction as New Zealand emerges from the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We commend the New Zealand government on their handling of the pandemic and look forward to working closely with them over the coming months."

A decision on the reopening of the remainder of the Reading Cinemas New Zealand circuit will be made following a review of the Napier and Rotorua re-launches.

Event Cinema in Havelock North is yet to open, with the national office saying the cinemas will be back "soon" for people to enjoy.

Reumont said while cinemas start to reopen it maybe a slow process to get customers to come back through the door.

"With everything that has been going on, people will be keen to get out and have a night out but it will be a slow start because with everything that has happened people will still be hesitant."