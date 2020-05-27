Two people are in hospital, with one in a serious condition, after an assault in Wellington last night.

It appeared they were assaulted by two men who then fled in a vehicle, a police spokesperson said.

Emergency services were called to Evans Bay Parade in Kilbirnie at about 6pm last night following reports of people being injured in an assault.

Inquiries are ongoing as police work to establish the circumstances and locate the offenders.

Anyone with information should contact police by phoning 105, or give information anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.