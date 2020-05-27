A man has been injured in an armed police incident at Repco on Great South Rd in Otahuhu this morning.

Shawn Laursen, an employee at NZ Cars across the road, said the incident unfolded outside Repco's front doors. He had seen four police four-wheel drives and a big van, with at least four members of the Armed Offenders Squad with rifles.

"I heard a big bang - it must have been a flash bomb going off - and then there was a big puff of smoke."

Armed police arrest a man at a Repco in South Auckland. Photo / Shawn Laursen

A man who appeared to be in his 30s was handcuffed on the ground. He had a large gash on one thigh.

At least eight police officers are at the scene.

Police at the scene in the Repco car park. Photo / Dean Purcell

Laursen said around 9.30am the man was sitting up and being treated by St John Ambulance staff.

NZ Cars owner Philip Watson said his staff had called him this morning to say there had been a shooting across the road. It initially appeared police had shot the man in the leg.

However, police have since confirmed nobody had been shot.

A police spokesman said police arrested a person who had an active warrant.

"The person has been taken into custody and they are receiving treatment for a dog bite sustained during the arrest."

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said the ambulance service was first notified of the incident at 9.10am. Officers were treating one patient in a minor condition.