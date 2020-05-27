Emergency services have attended a serious incident at a petrol station in west Auckland.

A man was seen bleeding at a Mobil petrol station on Titirangi Rd.



Detective Senior Sergeant Marcia Murray, Waitemata Police, said the police were making enquiries after the man turned up at the station injured and bleeding around 4.20am.

"The man was transported to hospital in a serious condition," Murray said.

"The event is believed to be linked to an incident at a nearby address. A property on Kaweka St has been cordoned off and police are making further enquiries to establish what has taken place.""

Advertisement

St John Ambulance told NZME they were called to the New Lynn station at 4.15am but left without transporting anyone. The service is now directing all inquiries to police.

MediaWorks reported a car had been towed away from the petrol station.

More to come.