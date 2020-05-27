Police are releasing more information on the two trampers found alive today after 18 days in the bush.

Dion Reynolds and Jessica O'Connor, 23, went tramping in the Kahurangi National Park 18 days ago but failed to return when expected.

They were found today after a large-scale search operation.

Police are holding a press conference in Richmond at 4pm.

A St John spokeswoman said the pair only had minor injuries but an ambulance had met a helicopter to take them to Nelson hospital.

A huge search effort for the pair included search teams aided by a dog and use of drones to create a heat map of the entire valley system.