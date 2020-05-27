Director general of health Ashley Bloomfield is about to reveal whether New Zealand's active Covid-19 cases have dropped to under 20.

Yesterday there were no new cases and 97 per cent of all probable and confirmed coronavirus cases had recovered.

One person was still in Middlemore Hospital in Auckland, but was not in intensive care.

There have been just three new cases of Covid-19 in the past fortnight.

On Monday, the Ministry of Health said New Zealand would eliminate the virus if there are no new cases for at least 28 days and the country continues to have strong border measures.

The last confirmed case was on May 22, and was a household contact linked to the St Margaret's cluster in Auckland.