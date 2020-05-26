A multiple-car crash is blocking part of Auckland's busy motorway network.

City-bound motorists are being warned to expect delays after a pile-up just after the Princes St on-ramp, on the Southern Motorway.

An alert was issued by the NZ Transport Agency just after 6.30am, saying the crash was blocking the left lane.

"Expect further delays for citybound (Auckland traffic) through this area."

The crash was cleared from all lanes about 6.45am.

However, members of the public were told to expect delays citybound from Te Irirangi Drive to Princes St as emergency services remain at the scene.