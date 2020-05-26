Inclusive politics

I applaud Paul Spoonley and Richard Shaw for the tenor of their article (NZ Herald, May 25) "Time to reshape political thrust".

When the politics of self-interest or social fairness are taken to extremes we arrive absolutism or totalitarianism. Humankind has been there before and some countries are seen to be heading there now. It is not a pleasant prospect.

To suggest that only one party is entitled to run the economy, or another has an exclusive duty to protect the underprivileged, is divisive and disempowering. In a country of a mere 5 million, it is unforgivable.

While our parliamentary system is designed to test the integrity of the legislative process, more is achieved when we adopt a bi-partisan approach to law-making. No one school of thought is exclusive.

Government is, or should be, a shared responsibility.

D B Hill, Freeman's Bay.

Politics-free

The last thing our nation needs right now is a return to adversarial politics or re-enactments of the juvenile antics of Parliament.

Our current team were forced into a situation where unprecedented circumstances demanded immediate responses with few blueprints to work from.

The orchestration of complete changes to business, health, education processes and global supply lines whilst simultaneously catering for the massive influx of returning and possibly infected New Zealanders was fraught with real dangers.

The dance steps changed by the hour, and success could not have been achieved without five million of us reading from the same songsheets put together by an amazing communication team.

National's new leaders are now decrying the capability of Labour's team to resurrect the economy.

We cannot afford the distractions of political campaigning. Defer the election claptrap for at least a year.

We should be constructing a driving team with the best talent from Parliament, business, education and health to fit some wings to the Kiwi; then forging a pathway forward taking cognisance of the new climate to pull the stick and make the Kiwi fly.

Politics is not a religion, guys.

John Riley, Edgecumbe.



Super response

In answer to Judy Barfoot's letter "Super Plan for the Future" (NZ Herald, May 26).

Yes, it is tragic for young people losing their jobs because of Covid-19, and just as tragic for all people losing their jobs, possibly more so for older people, as the likelihood of their getting future jobs is diminished.

But the pension that is currently paid is below "breadline" requirements.

I am 73 and when I first started my working career the first (and I hope that am right about the exact amount) 1 shilling and three pence in the pound of taxation, was to pay for our superannuation. In years to come, this tax was just bunched in with the overall PAYE taxation.

People who receive the "super" have actually paid for it. It does not matter that you have other incomes or money in the bank.

If you leave NZ for more than six months, you lose it. People who are retired who come from England receive it for the rest of their lives.

Malcolm Saunders, Te Atatu South.



MAGA cap

Aliya Danzeisen, of the Islamic Women's Council, is either ill-informed or she conflates character with policy. She states, regarding Muller's MAGA hat, "that hat represents the denial of the freedom of beliefs. That hat represents the denial of minority voices."

On July 17, 2019, President Trump met with victims of religious persecution in the Oval Office. His support for religious freedom is a fundamental centrepiece of his administration. Four of the 27 participants in the Oval Office meeting were from China: Jewher Ilham, a Uighur Muslim; Yuhua Zhang, a Falun Gong practitioner; Nyima Lhamo, a Tibetan Buddhist; and Manping Ouyang, a Christian. Ilham told Trump her father was one of many Uighurs "locked up in concentration camps" in the Xinjiang region and that she had not spoken with him since 2017.

As well there were Muslims from Afghanistan, Sudan, Pakistan and New Zealand; Jews from Yemen and Germany; a practitioner of Cao Dai from Vietnam; and a Yezidi from Iraq.

Of interest to NZers, were his personal condolences for the Christchurch mosque killings, imparted directly to a survivor, Farid Ahmed.

I understand many people dislike his manner and particularly dislike his polices but conflation and hyperbole hardly temper the situation.

Dr Mike Schmidt, Pakuranga.



Back to it

With five crashes on a short stretch of Auckland Motorway this one morning this week, it is obvious that we have learnt nothing from the Covid-19 lockdown, having short-term memory loss and reverting back to the same old-same old rush and speed of the pre-Covid era.

This deadly virus is still lurking out there and the message of slow down, stay home has been quick to fall on deaf ears.

All those weeks of waiting for deferred elective surgeries will be wasted and further delayed as our hospitals once more fill the A&E departments with egocentrics.

The more lanes added, the faster the traffic, the more crashes will result. An open invitation for many.

Marie Kaire, Whangarei.



Freedom of choice

Correspondent Gary Hollis and his "Buckley's chance" reference for Todd Muller (NZ Herald, May 25) should look more closely at what New Zealanders have actually wanted in the past and may want in the future.

Consumerism is driven by a desire to improve, and entrepreneurs, developers and businesses recognise this to create opportunities. This brings employment, income and levels of wealth.

I don't see wealth as being necessarily reflective of greed. And yes, societal gaps do get created but, as far back as I can see in history, this has always been the case. In reality there is no such thing as absolute equality for everything and everyone. And nor should we expect it.

Todd Muller has taken that choice, as did Jacinda Ardern. He has as much chance as any until the day the votes are counted. We are lucky to live where our security and general welfare are not at risk and we can freely vote. It is up to us to do what we will to take advantage of that, while remembering the next 12 months will be difficult for everyone.

Ian Read, Taupo.



Fair and decent

So many of your columnists seem to think the current high support for the Labour-led Government is mostly about the Covid-19 response. Take away Jacinda's much-lauded empathy and folks will rally back to narrow self-interest and thus National, they suggest.

I believe there has been a substantial shift in public opinion towards a more equitable economic balance and a desire for a stronger public sector. The Covid-19 crisis has only reinforced what many understand. Government and the public sector are our bulwark against adversity and unfairness.

The Labour-led Government has rebuilt public health, transport and education just like it is investing in regional development. A higher minimum wage, better employee protections and the Green New Deal are all big-picture improvements that National's small government, lower taxes and privatisation sell-off run directly against. Despite claims to the contrary this Government has achieved a great deal in only three years towards making NZ a much better place for most people. This is what the voters appreciate.

The "greed works" of neoliberal economics has run its course with all its dismantling of the public sector and accumulation of wealth in fewer hands. Most NZers seem to like where we're going and want a fairer and more respectful society.

Jeff Hayward, Auckland Central.



Water inquiry

Unsurprisingly, recent comments and opinions around Watercare's management of our water supplies have been both numerous and critical.

I would hazard a guess that Watercare's executives are relieved now that some rain has arrived.

It is obvious that this offshoot of the Auckland Council hasn't performed optimally, especially on the planning side of things.

I noted the recent comment from a senior member of the Waikato Council, who described Watercare's management as "incompetent".

Rather than bickering, I suggest that it's time for a (fast) review of this whole situation by someone of authority, who is independent, who can crack the whip and get some sense, and action, on this essential infrastructure for Auckland.

Our future might depend on it.

B Watkin, Devonport.



Water enabler

Concerning the much-discussed water crisis in Auckland, be aware a drought also exists over a good part of the North Island.

In Auckland, Watercare (is the name a misnomer?) has modelled itself singly as the "water provider" for the city. Councillor Chris Darby has suggested that Watercare rebrand themselves as a "sustainable water network enabler".

Being a "water provider" means that currently Watercare will take water from anywhere within reason and reticulate it to the city. Fair enough.

But on the other hand, I find it difficult to see Watercare taking initiatives to encourage sensible water-saving ideas, rainwater harvesting (e.g. rain tanks), managing water overconsumption and general water waste in the community.

By the way, using high-quality drinking water to flush toilets and water lawns, etc, seems an outmoded idea. How many other cities in the world do this?

Peter Nagels, Forrest Hill.

Those who criticise the Government for spending money on replacement aircraft should realise that the current Hercules aircraft date from 1965 - that's Ford Escort and Vauxhall Viva levels of technology.

Not only are these aircraft now older than the crews who fly them, in most cases they would be older than their fathers.

Should we be sending these people into challenging situations relying on equipment that is 55 years old?

Peter Lewis, Forrest Hill.



Short & sweet

On Ardern

Phar Lap, the pavlova, Neil Finn, Russell Crowe....we aren't finished yet. We want Jacinda Ardern too, please. Paul Falconer, Thirroul, NSW, Australia.

On Adams

So Amy Adams has changed her mind about retiring; so much for wanting to spend more time with family. P. Dixson, Henderson

On Greens

Whatever has happened to Green Party gender balance with the recently announced Green Party list rankings comprising seven women and only three men in the top 10? Mike Baker, Tauranga.

On National

I suspect time will prove that the party was better off with the devil it knew. Juliet Leigh, Pt Chevalier,

On Pathway

Carol Johnson of Orewa is quite right (NZ Herald, May 25) to question the expenditure of at least $300 million on a cycle and walkway which will benefit few. Of course the money should go towards securing a stable water supply for Auckland. Geraldine Taylor, Remuera

On support

There is an ironic form of poetic justice in that the wealth, having being created by the wealthy in the form of taxes, is now being re-distributed to the large number of poor, created by the pandemic, is in fact, a capital gains tax in disguise. Gary Hollis, Mellons Bay.

On Muller

I can understand displaying a symbol of a bygone madman, like a swastika, but Trump is now, and if he doesn't frighten you then it's time to put your thinking cap on. Dennis N Horne, Howick.