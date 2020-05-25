There are again no new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand.

There are still 27 active cases - no one has recovered from the virus since yesterday.

One person remains in hospital.

The total number of confirmed cases remains at 1154, with a combined total of 1504 confirmed and probable cases.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield visited the Managed Isolation Facilities coordination team in Auckland on Friday.

Laboratories completed 2163 tests yesterday, bringing the total number of tests completed to date to 261,315.

Another 17,000 Kiwis have downloaded the NZ Covid Tracer app since 5pm yesterday, with total registrations of 380,000.

There is no press conference with director general of health Ashley Bloomfield today.

Yesterday there were no new cases, and just two cases in total last week.

The Ministry continues to encourage Kiwis to download the tracer app, saying it would help identify, trace, test and isolate any cases.

It wants to fix any issues people are having with the app and urges them to report problems by freephone or email.

About 13,600 businesses have created posters for customers to use to sign in.

Bloomfield visited Auckland's quarantine and managed isolation facilities on Friday and met with 300 workers.

Anyone arriving in New Zealand must spend at least 14 days in managed isolation or quarantine.

The 10,000th passenger entered the facilities at the weekend on a flight from Melbourne.

At any one time, more than 2000 people are in hotels being used for isolation or quarantine in Auckland.

So far about 8000 people have completed their stay in Auckland or Christchurch and have returned home.

Bloomfield said protecting the border was a "critical" part of the Government's strategy to eliminate Covid-19, especially now that domestic cases are at such low levels.

"We don't want to put the progress we have made in jeopardy and we know international arrivals continue to be a potential source of new cases.

"It was important to me to be satisfied that guests are being appropriately supported and that health requirements are being met."