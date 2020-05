A copy of a painting of Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern by a pair of Auckland artists has shown up outside a dairy.

The painting by Weston Frizzell - the name used by Otis Frizzell and Mike Weston on joint projects - was snapped outside an Auckland dairy in Westmere by a Herald reader.

The artwork is done in a similar style to the Obama Hope poster, and depicts a smiling Ardern with the word "Aroha" emblazoned underneath.