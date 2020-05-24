VIRUS LATEST

* 5.36 million cases globally, with 343,000 deaths; NZ has just 27 active cases

* Man arrested after trying to escape isolation at Auckland hotel

* Travel ban for offshore NZ residents travelling on visa for the first time

* UK PM Boris Johnson stands by aide over 400km lockdown trip

* Latest developments and essential information

The country recorded just one new coronavirus case last week, as Cabinet meets today to discuss raising the maximum number of people allowed to gather under level 2.

Meanwhile, two Auckland bars were shut down on Saturday night after refusing to comply with restrictions which include having a maximum number of 100 on their premises at all times.

Police have not named the bars, or revealed what restrictions the pubs were breaching.

If Cabinet does decide to raise the number of people who can gather at one time - currently 10 - any changes could happen within 48 hours.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern warned the number would only be relaxed if the country continued to record low Covid-19 case numbers.

There was only new case last week and only just 27 active cases in New Zealand.

There was just one case reported on Friday, linked to the St Margaret's cluster in Auckland, and no new cases for the three days before that.

The total number of confirmed cases of Covid-19 remains at 1,154 and the combined total of confirmed and probable cases remains at 1,504.

There was one person in hospital in Middlemore but they weren't in intensive care.

The country's active cases are in Waitemata, Auckland, Counties Manukau, Waikato, Hawke's Bay and Canterbury.

About 30,000 more people have downloaded the NZ Covid Tracer app, and a total of 354,000 registrations.

It said personal information and contact details provided through the app would only be used to get in touch if someone is identified as a close contact of a Covid-19 case and location information is not shared with contact tracers unless someone chooses to do so.

Meanwhile, several new Auckland council services reopen this week, while a drive-in cinema will kick off on Wednesday at the ASB Showgrounds.

It would be hosted over 11 days of movies including Dirty Dancing, Boy, Rocketman, Jojo Rabbit, Hustlers, The Gentleman, Dolittle, Ford V Ferrari, Frozen 2 and Ride like a Girl.

Auckland Zoo reopens on Wednesday. However, punters won't be able to buy tickets on the door, all need to be bought online.

The Auckland War Memorial Museum opens today with a contactless, controlled entry and one way traffic flow through the building.

Visitor numbers would be limited while physical distancing would be enforced.

The Museum of Transport and Technology — better known as Motat — will reopen on Tuesday after hosting a special weekend for its members.

It would operate a contactless entry, only accepting electronic payments.

Rainbows End and Kelly Tarltons, a multitude of parks, public toilets, and Auckland's Botanic Garden Visitor Centre were back in business at the kick-off to level 2.

BACK IN BUSINESS:

Monday: Auckland War Memorial Museum

Tuesday: The Museum of Transport and Technology [Motat]

Wednesday: Auckland Zoo, Drive-in Cinema