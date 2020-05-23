A rest home in Auckland has launched an investigation after a worker posted photos on social media posing with dementia patients without a mask.

The photos show the unnamed employee posing with two residents of Awanui Rest Home in Mt Wellington.

In the photos, shared originally in Snapchat and then posted on Facebook, the man poses next to the residents with the captions "sugar mummy" and "me and my sugar daddy today".

The images taken by the worker were posted to two social media sites.

He also shared a photo of the woman from the first selfie lying on a mattress, with the caption "I'm straight up not having a good time".

In the first two photos he is either not wearing a mask, or has the mask pulled down. His mouth is also open.

Social media users have been quick to condemn the man's actions, saying his behaviour was "disgusting".

Another person said the man was "clearly breaching their privacy for his own entertainment".

Awanui Rest Home provides dementia care services.

Manager Sharyn Gray was not willing to comment on the behaviour of the staff member involved, but confirmed an investigation had been launched and that there was a timeline for when that would conclude. She would not say when that was.

She found out about the photos yesterday.

Gray would not say anything further or confirm what role the employee had in the rest home.

"We have done what we can do at this point until investigations are complete."