We've been basking in late autumn sunshine, albeit with some brisk nights, but the good times are coming to an end.

While the big dry has been bad news for Auckland's stretched water supply, those in the city and out have been enjoying level 2 freedoms under blue skies and mostly mild temperatures.

Today, that comes to an end.

Wet weather's on the way almost everywhere as the high makes way for a complex low, and its associated fronts, moving in from the Tasman Sea, MetService forecaster Aidan Pyselman said.

Most places in the North Island and upper South Island can expect rain or showers today, although temperatures will remain mild, especially in the north - Auckland and Whāngārei are heading for 19C, with 18C in Tauranga and Gisborne and 17C in Hamilton and Napier.

Jetstream cirrus cloud is starting to whiten skies ahead of an approaching low pressure system. Rain will gradually develop across western and central regions on Sunday. Check your local forecast for when you can expect rain over at https://t.co/Yjbq0jxdqz ^Tahlia pic.twitter.com/FMx9i4pL4A — MetService (@MetService) May 23, 2020

Areas south will be cooler - Wellington's expecting 15C and Nelson 14C - and, in the upper South Island especially, wetter.

A heavy rain warning has been issued for the Nelson area west of Motueka, with 90mm to 130mm expected between 1pm and 5am tomorrow.

Rain watches have also been issued for the ranges of Buller, north of Westport, Nelson from Motueka eastwards, the Marlborough Sounds and Richmond Range, including Rai Valley, and, in the North Island, Mt Taranaki, over roughly the same period.

The deep south, and some eastern areas, will be mainly dry, with highs around 14C for most.

It's been good weather for scooter tricks in Auckland, but rain is on the way. Photo / Sylvie Whinray

While the working week would start with rain or showers for most, the weather would ease later in the day, Pyselman said.

"As the day wears on one of the lows moves to the east, and into Tuesday we start seeing ridging more over the rest of the country ... which means more settled weather."

Temperatures would remain mild in the north, but cooler in the south.

Auckland, Tauranga and Hamilton are expected to reach 20C tomorrow, and Gisborne 21C, but Wellington would be just 14C, while Christchurch and Dunedin shared a forecast high of 13C.