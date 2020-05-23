The Ministry of Health will this afternoon reveal how many new cases of Covid-19 were identified yesterday, as well as how many people have recovered from the virus.

The number of new cases this week has been very low.

There was just one case yesterday and no new cases for the three days before that.

The new case yesterday was linked to the St Margaret's cluster in Auckland.

Because of that person's connection to the earlier case, they have been in isolation since the beginning of Level 4.

"This case is another example of the 'long tail' of Covid-19 and why ongoing vigilance is so important," the Ministry of Health said.

The total number of confirmed and probable cases in New Zealand is 1504 – so far 97 per cent of those have recovered.

There have been more than 250,000 Covid-19 tests in New Zealand.

Meanwhile, the NZ Covid Tracer app has now had 293,000 registrations.

"We continue to encourage as many people as possible to download the app – it will help us identify, trace, test and isolate any cases of Covid-19," the ministry said.

"The faster we can do these steps the less likely it is the virus can spread in our communities."

