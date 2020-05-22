A Hastings woman has been sentenced to six months and two weeks jail for spitting in the face of a police officer during an arrest a judge described as "another" sign of effects of methamphetamine use.

Gemma Maree Kimberly Thompson, 31, was appearing via audio link from jail, as the sentence was imposed by Judge Geoff Rea today in Napier District Court.

She had admitted three charges of assaulting police, one of resisting police, one of driving while disqualified, one of failing to stop for police and one of breaching conditions of a community sentence, in which she cut off an electronic bracelet and absconded.

Defence counsel Will Hawkins said Thompson had been a good performing member of the community from a good family until she became involved in methamphetamine use.

He said that after a couple of tragedies her life "spiralled" downwards and along with other consequences she "burnt her bridges" with family.

"Sadly, it's quite a common occurrence in our country," Hawkins said.

The assaults followed her apprehension on March 2 at a Ministry of Social Development office, to which police had been called by staff who recognised she was wanted on a warrant to arrest.

She struggled when first confronted, kneeing an officer in the stomach, and later spat in the face of an officer when taken to a police vehicle and again when being placed in a police cell.

Hawkins told the court she had expressed her apologies and that it was an "ugly incident" and "disgraceful".

The officer was not physically injured but had to be tested for possible infection.

As well as the jail term, Thompson faces six-months of post-sentence restrictions and a further disqualification from driving of one year.