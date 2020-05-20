Victoria University's vice chancellor has invited staff to donate some of their salaries to pay for roles like tutors and residential assistants that "might otherwise not be affordable".

Professor Grant Guilford emailed all staff today updating them on measures aimed at returning the University to a financially sustainable position following the impact of Covid-19.

Border restrictions have hit the university particularly hard due to its heavy reliance on income generated from international students.

In the email, Guilford outlined eight different measures as part of a collective response to the university's financial recovery.

Among them was what he called the "staff giving programme".

He said staff should consider participating in the programme if they felt their personal circumstances allowed them to do so.

Staff could make optional donations from their salary or wages to support student or staff hardship funds or other causes, Guilford said.

"This is a good way to directly support particular areas of the University (e.g. to pay for short-term roles such as tutors, teaching assistants, research assistants, residential assistants and other such roles that might otherwise not be affordable)."

Guilford considered this collective response an opportunity for staff to make a personal contribution to securing the sustainability and autonomy of the university.

"No individual can solve the challenges resulting from the pandemic alone, yet none of the steps listed below are without personal cost.

"Taking collective responsibility for addressing the Covid challenge diminishes the burden that future generations of staff would otherwise have to carry on our behalf."

Other measures included a recruitment hiring freeze, voluntary reassignment, reducing annual leave balances, an extended Christmas closedown, and voluntary "furloughs" or blocks of unpaid leave.

The university's Senior Leadership Team has already taken a 20 per cent voluntary pay cut.

Guilford has been approached for comment.

More to come