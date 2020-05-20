

Lindsay Price isn't known as a campaigner or moaner. He was a hard working freezing worker, and later worked sorting emergency housing while working for Presbyterian Social Support.

Thus the 81-year-old Hastings pensioner is thinking about really going out on a limb by maybe parking-up the mobility scooter to stop the removal of four coast redwood trees the Hastings District Council expects to be gone by the middle of next week.

While the Council is responding to a request made by five other residents around the Windsor Drainage Reserve in eastern suburb Parkvale last year, Price, his wife and at least one other resident of adjacent Louis St heard nothing till given a council notice announcing the removal and advising the workmen will be in the area working on the trees (also known as sequoia sempervirens).

While he says he was told the trees are at risk of falling and damaging homes or injuring residents, a report to the council says the petitioners were concerned about "continual rubbish on their roofs and gutters, absolute shade, restricted drying of laundry and worry regarding the safety of the trees".

Two arborists consulted by the council were at some odds about the future of the trees ranging height from 15-22 metres and aged 30-40 years, with one recommending they come down, but the outcome was the trees were an "inappropriate" species for the residential area.

Price reckons that's rubbish, and there's a "million-to-one chance" of the trees falling.

Some are known to grow for up to 3000 years, although the council said life expectancy of the Windsor reserve trees could be more than 200 years.

Price said they have an intertwining root structure making it even less likely they pose any undue risk.

He believes more residents should have been consulted, and the council needs to take into account the need for the trees, including them being a home to the tui, bellbirds and other birdlife.

A resident in the street for 18 years, he said: "We wake up every morning and hear the birds calling to each other, as they do."

"We are a little disgusted when they say there was a petition," he said. "We never saw anyone. No one came to see us."

This week they were telling residents to be aware of some disruption during the tree removal, but he said he told them" "You'll have to get me out first. I'll sit there in my driveway in my mobility scooter."