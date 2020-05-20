

If you've been hoarding your plastics and cans in Hastings thinking the recycling truck's coming any week now, it might be time to just toss them in the bin.

Hastings District Council has announced that kerbside collection of plastic and cans for recycling will not resume until July 1.

Craig Thew, HDC group manager asset management, said the council is aware of rising frustration in the district which wants to recycle plastic and cans, and wants rural recycling centres to be reinstated.

"Unfortunately, Covid-19 arrived at a critical time when we were set to change contractor on May 1, to Smart Environmental.

"Under level 4 many things had to stop, and even under the level 3 restrictions it has been challenging for Smart Environmental to gear up."

Although transfer stations at Blackbridge and Henderson Rd have reopened, bookings are required to visit these facilities as part of council's continued management of public health and safety.

Bins at Tutira, Poukawa and Mararekakaho will be ready to be used from May 23, while plans to have bins installed at Waimarama and Pukehamoamoa early next week are in place.

Thew said the council's outgoing contractor GreenSky agreed to extend its contract to provide a limited service to the community - picking up glass, cardboard and paper from kerbside.

"GreenSky has been excellent helping us collect most types of recycling, but having already sold their building and having decommissioned some equipment, they were unable to collect plastics and cans when this became achievable under level 2 restrictions," he said.

"If plastic and cans had been collected in alert levels 4 and 3, it would have gone to landfill, as has been the case for other councils due to safe working requirements preventing sorting facilities from operating."

Paper and cardboard collection is first priority, according to council, given that it's recycled in Hawke's Bay, while glass is second priority.

Thew said illegal dumping of used nappies and animal waste have been regular occurrences during lockdown.

The new rubbish collection service is on schedule to commence at the start of July, with the delivery of 120-litre wheelie bins starting at the end of this month.