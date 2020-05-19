By Barry Soper and Aaron Dahmen of Newstalk ZB

Winston Peters is heading back to court, claiming to now know who leaked his pension details.

A judgement released last month found Peters' privacy was deliberately breached ahead of the 2017 general election to publicly embarrass him and cause harm.

Listen live to Barry Soper on Newstalk ZB about Peters' decision to appeal - click here

Advertisement

However, his claim against former Government ministers Paula Bennett, Anne Tolley and others failed because he couldn't establish they were responsible.

Now, Newstalk ZB can exclusively reveal Peters is appealing the decision, saying the judgement is wrong, and the High Court didn't draw the right inferences from the facts it found.

In a statement, Peters said he is persisting with the case not just for himself but for all people who've had their privacy breached.

He said it's always been known this case was leaked, with intent to do harm and for a purpose, and he knows who the leak is.

More to come