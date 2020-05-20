

Government will pledge $500,000 to a drought relief fund to help Hawke's Bay farmers through what the region's leaders say is one of the worst droughts in living memory.

The Mayoral Drought Relief Fund, set up by four Hawke's Bay's mayors and the regional council's chairman, will attempt to combat bare paddocks, hungry stock and limited feed.

Agriculture Minister Damien O'Connor said he received a letter from Hawke's Bay's Regional Council chairman Rex Graham and mayors from Napier, Hastings, Central Hawke's Bay and Wairoa, asking for a contribution to the Fund.

"Access to feed is the biggest acute issue facing drought-affected farmers right now," he said. "This funding will go towards subsidising the transport costs of getting feed up from the South Island.

"Mayoral Relief Funds help communities to get back on their feet after adverse events, with local communities and councils directing funding to where it's needed most."

Support totalling more than $17m has been made available to drought stricken regions across New Zealand so far this year, through a range of investments including $10m for immediate water needs, $2m for rural assistance payments and more.

O'Connor said a total of 44 feed sources were identified and matched with farmers in need by national feed coordinators put in place a fortnight ago by MPI.

"The Rural Advisory Group and Rural Support Trust are closely involved in this work, and other groups and agencies are very willing to add their help," he said.

"The Government knows our farmers, growers and producers will play a critical role in New Zealand's economic recovery from Covid-19, so helping reduce pressure on Hawke's Bay farmers and their families, and drive regional recovery efforts from this drought is a priority for us."

O'Connor added: "Farming, cropping and directly related production is worth $500m to Hawke's Bay. This is about protecting the productivity of a crucial part of the regional economy."

The Civil Defence Rural Advisory Group, made up of farming leaders, councillors, the East Coast Rural Support Trust, Ministry for Primary Industries, Beef and Lamb, NZ Fire Service, the Hawke's Bay Regional Council, and Hawke's Bay Civil Defence Emergency Management, will establish criteria and the process for distribution of the funding.