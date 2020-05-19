A loaded sawn-off shotgun was found hidden down the side of a child's bed during a police raid on a Dunedin property.

Otago Coastal relieving area investigations manager Acting Detective Senior Sergeant Dylan Ross said officers executed a search warrant in Helensburgh yesterday.

A loaded sawn-off shotgun (over/under barrel configuration) was found hidden down the side of a child's bed in the address, he said.

Two pistols were also found in a vehicle on the property.

Police located a quantity of cannabis and MDMA, and assorted drug paraphernalia.

A 31-year-old man living at the address has been charged with two counts of unlawful possession of a pistol, unlawful possession of a firearm, and possession of illegal substances.

Further charges were pending.