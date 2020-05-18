LIVE STREAM BELOW

National Leader Simon Bridges is slamming the Treasury for its "no show" at the Epidemic Response Committee this morning.

Treasury boss Caralee McLiesh was meant to answer questions, but she was sick today, Bridges said this morning.

Bryan Chapple, Acting Deputy Secretary Covid-19 Economic Response and AoG Economic Pillar was also mean to front up, but he was on leave, Bridges said.

The committee was informed about both of these things this morning, before the committee sat.

Bridges said this was "entirely unacceptable" given this is the committee's chance to scrutinize the Budget.

In a separate press release, National's finance spokesman Paul Goldsmith said the committee has been organized for days.

"There are 565 permanent staff at the Treasury. Despite the Clerk of the committee requesting another representative, not one person has been made available.

He said this comes on top of Finance Minister Grant Robertson withdrawing from appearing at the committee last minute when he was due to appear last Wednesday.

"A number of serious market commentators have made time to appear at today's committee – all wanting to know how the Treasury came to its forecasts, which appear highly optimistic."

Worry about NZ's rising debt

Meanwhile, Bagrie Economics chief economist Cameron Bagrie said he was worried about New Zealand's rising debt levels.

By 2024, net core crown debt is expected to double to $200 billion, to help pay for the Covid-19 recovery.

Robertson has maintained that even at these levels of debt, as a proportion of GDP New Zealand is still below where a lot of economies are at now.

He named checked the US and the UK on Thursday.

But Bagrie said New Zealand needed to stop "patting itself on the back, saying it's okay to take on more debt" just because other countries are too.

New Zealand, he told the committee this morning, is in a different situation to those economies – they are all a better credit risk, meaning paying back New Zealand's debt will cost more in the long term.

He said the Government needs to make some tough decisions to help bring that debt level down.

For example, he said the Government needed to sell some of its assets, like the state-owned electricity companies.

Unless dramatic moves like this are taken, he said taxes will need to be raised.

In terms of how much all the new debt will cost New Zealand in the long term, Bagrie was pessimistic.

He told the committee the cost of paying back the debt by 2034 will be more than the Government's education spending.

"Will be more spent on finance costs than law and order, defence and core govt services combined."

Covid-19: Who will pay for recovery?

Bagrie said the Government was right to be spending so much money to help stimulate the economy.

But, although interest rates are low now - meaning it costs less to borrow money - this won't be the case forever.

He said by 2030, the cost of the aging population will start to take a toll as well.

Bagrie said that people in high school now will have to deal with the "cost of Covid, and the cost of the baby boomers".

He said he would have liked to see some more "sacrifices" in the Budget.

For example, there needed to be more reprioritizing of funds – the money from KiwiBuild, he said, should have been allocated to the Covid-19 response.

"Covid – go big and go hard," he told committee members.

