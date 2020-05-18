Police have confirmed the name of the woman allegedly murdered at a Te Anau address last Friday.

A statement released today confirmed she was 52-year-old Shirley Alaina Reedy of Balclutha.

Detective Senior Sergeant Stu Harvey, of Invercargill, said police received information about 6.35pm on Friday suggesting a person had died in the quiet township.

"Police made inquiries before attending a Cleddau St address, where the victim was located, deceased."

A 52-year-old man appeared in Invercargill District Court on Saturday and was charged with murder.

He was remanded in custody without plea until June 9.

Detective Sergeant Mark McCloy said the pair, who were visitors to Te Anau, were known to each other.

The investigation team was not seeking anyone else in relation to the incident.

"We appreciate this incident has been unsettling for some local Te Anau residents.

"As a consequence we want to acknowledge both the Te Anau and wider communities.''

An Otago Daily Times reporter at the scene said the Explorer Motel and Apartments were cordoned off on Saturday and a police car was parked at the site.

Police yesterday confirmed the victim was a guest at the motel, and a scene examination there was continuing.

Fiordland Community Board chairwoman Sarah Greaney said it was tragic news for the town.

A scene examination was conducted at the Te Anau address at the weekend. Photo / via video

"We seem to be moving from one tragic event to another tragic event at the moment, and it's just incredibly sad."

Local service station owner Diane Holmes said the community was in shock.

She said she used to live in the street, but did not know the people involved.

"The community will be shocked, no doubt."