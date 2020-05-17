New Zealand's first man Clarke Gayford has revealed a hidden talent on social media - but gave no photo evidence.
Gayford told his Twitter followers he had helped dye his "partner's" hair and gave his daughter Neve a haircut with scissors he bought from the supermarket for $6.
"Remarkably both parties still talking to me," he said.
Within an hour, nearly 1000 people had engaged with his post.
One follower posted back saying they hoped the person's hair he dyed was a "business partner" and not Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.
Another commented: "Fair is fair Clarke, you now need to let Neve cut your hair."
It comes after Ardern and Gayford were turned away from a Wellington cafe, Olive, on Saturday morning because it had already reached its limit of customers under social distancing rules.
A post about it on Twitter drew a sheepish reply from Gayford.
"I have to take responsibility for this, I didn't get organised and book anywhere," he admitted.
But the story had a happy ending. Shortly after the first couple was turned away, a space opened up, and staff from the restaurant caught up with them.