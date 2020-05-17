New Zealand's first man Clarke Gayford has revealed a hidden talent on social media - but gave no photo evidence.

Gayford told his Twitter followers he had helped dye his "partner's" hair and gave his daughter Neve a haircut with scissors he bought from the supermarket for $6.

"Remarkably both parties still talking to me," he said.

Helped dye partners hair and gave daughter a haircut with scissors I bought at supermarket for $6. Remarkably both parties still talking to me. — Clarke Gayford (@NZClarke) May 17, 2020

Within an hour, nearly 1000 people had engaged with his post.

One follower posted back saying they hoped the person's hair he dyed was a "business partner" and not Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

Another commented: "Fair is fair Clarke, you now need to let Neve cut your hair."

It comes after Ardern and Gayford were turned away from a Wellington cafe, Olive, on Saturday morning because it had already reached its limit of customers under social distancing rules.

A post about it on Twitter drew a sheepish reply from Gayford.

"I have to take responsibility for this, I didn't get organised and book anywhere," he admitted.

But the story had a happy ending. Shortly after the first couple was turned away, a space opened up, and staff from the restaurant caught up with them.