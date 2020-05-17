Huge black plumes of smoke are billowing 100m into the air from a massive fire in Canterbury tonight.

The toxic smoke is affecting visibility on State Highway 1 and residents in the area have been warned to stay away and keep windows shut.

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson said the fire has spread to a pile of disused tyres with 13 fire crews battling the blaze at a property on Weedons Rd in Rolleston.

People are being warned to stay away from the area due to thick toxic smoke.

Firefighters are battling the blaze at a property on Weddons Rd in Rolleston. Photo / TVNZ

Weedons Rd is closed but the highway remains open. Motorists are being asked to avoid the area because of the amount of smoke.

A digger is operating to separate unburnt tyres in an effort to bring the blaze under control. Firefighters are "applying a lot of water" are expected to remain at the scene for some time.

The fire has now gone to a fourth alarm. No other buildings are thought to be at risk and no injuries have been reported.