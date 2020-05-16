Emergency services are attempting to rescue a woman who fell down a cliff in Blockhouse Bay, Auckland this afternoon.

The woman fell down a bank off Taunton Tce and became stuck. The incident was first reported to emergency services around 2.40pm.

Fire and Emergency local crews and the level three line rescue team were in attendance, a spokesman told the Herald.

He could not confirm whether the person who fell down the cliff was a woman but said they had fallen about nine metres down the cliff.

The fire crews were attempting to extricate the person from the cliff currently after first receiving a call about the incident at 2.41pm.

The level three line rescue team were the kind of personnel who trained off the Sky Tower and they were utilising their equipment in the rescue, the spokesman said.

A police spokeswoman told the Herald the woman had injured her arm.

The police Eagle helicopter had been assisting at the scene of the incident but was no longer there, the spokeswoman said.