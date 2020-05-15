A man has been charged with murder after a woman's body was found in Te Anau last night.

The alleged offender and the victim were known to each other, Detective Senior Sergeant Stu Harvey said today.

Police received information at around 6.35pm that a person had died. After making inquiries, the police went to a property on Cleddau Street and found the woman's body.

A 52-year-old man has been arrested and charged with murder, and appeared in Invercargill District Court today.

He has been remanded in custody to reappear on June 9.

A scene examination was underway at the address.

It is the third homicide in New Zealand in the last six days.

Angela Joy Smith was found dead at her Henderson home on Thursday and police were treating her death as a homicide.

Several people who lived nearby told the Herald that Smith had been stabbed.

On Monday, a 28-year-old woman was charged with murder after a 34 year-old man was found dead at a house in Tokoroa.