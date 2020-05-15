Heavy traffic is returning to New Zealand's motorways on the eve of the first weekend of alert level 2 after more than a month of lockdown.

The New Zealand Transport Agency warned traffic volumes were starting to swell on Auckland's motorways and asked people to allow for extra time.

Meanwhile, police have asked Kiwis to take extra care on the roads as the country made the transition to life at level 2.

Some drivers could be a little rusty after up to seven weeks of not driving, national road policing manager Acting Superintendent Gini Welch said.

"We expect there will be a lot of people out and about this weekend, meeting with family and friends they haven't been able to see since before alert level 4," Welch said.

"We know people will be keen to get a bit of normalcy back in their lives and head to their favourite cafe, the hairdresser, or visit malls with friends.

"We'll also have children returning to schools on Monday. So it's important we remember to take it easy on the roads this weekend and to slow down around schools next week."

Traffic volumes are starting to increase on Auckland motorways under Level 2 so please allow a little extra time for afternoon peak-time journeys today.

Overall though, police were happy with the transition into level 2. All regions reported a quiet first day of Covid-19 related breaches.

During the first 18 hours of level 2, as of 6pm yesterday, there had only been three breaches which all resulted in a warning.

However, during level 3 police took enforcement action on 1231 breaches of either Civil Defence Management Act or the Health Act.

Of the1231 breaches there were 295 prosecutions, 850 warnings and 86 youth referrals.

Police asked the community to continue playing their part by maintaining social distancing, not holding mass gatherings and following good hygiene practices.

NZTA senior manager road safety Fabian Marsh said extra care needed to be taken around cyclists and pedestrians.

During the lockdown, many people took to walking and cycling to keep occupied.

"We know that people are maintaining physical distances when they're out walking and cycling, and that is what we want to see," Marsh said.

"However, pedestrians and cyclists are also much more vulnerable to injury than drivers in a crash.

"If you're driving a vehicle it's crucial to stay alert, slow down and give plenty of room when passing people on bikes or on foot."