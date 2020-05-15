

First-on-the-scene citizen rescuers had to break into a dying man's vehicle to try to save him amid a threat it could burst into flames near Taradale.

Taradale man Mark Fenwick, who works in Hastings, came across the crash at Waiohiki moments after it happened about 9am on Thursday.

The vehicle had apparently crossed the road, crashed through a fence and hit a tree on the Napier Golf Club's Waiohiki course.

The vehicle was locked with the driver at the wheel and the engine revving at peak and smoking and steaming when Fenwick and two others decided they'd have to break in to try to save the man.

Fenwick used a fencepost that had been broken in the incident and smashed a window, turned off the ignition and prised the door open.

He said he and the other two, a man and a woman, one a nearby resident, realised that while the man was not communicating he was breathing and had a light pulse, and made the decision that with the vehicle no longer at risk of catching alight they could wait for an ambulance.

Golf club staff had gone to their clubhouse to get a defibrillator, but it was understood it was not needed, as the victim, a man thought to be aged in his 70s, died at the scene.

Fenwick was pleased an ambulance had been on the scene quickly. He and the other two were "just three passers-by" who were able to work together, but whose "skill set" didn't include CPR or other medical knowledge to use in the situation.

It was the first time he had been thrust into such a situation. Earlier this afternoon he said: "I'm still quite shaken by it, continuously think about his family."

He had commented on a Facebook post intending that if bereaved family wanted to speak with someone who had been there he could tell them more of the man's last moments.

None of the trio was thought to have been a witness to the crash.

Police still want to speak with anyone who was a direct witness, had seen the man's red Nissan in the moments beforehand, or who had assisted at the scene.

• Anyone with information that can assist with the investigation is urged to call police on 105, quoting file number 200514/6538.