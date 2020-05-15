Police have identified the woman who died at a Henderson, West Auckland, address yesterday as Angela Joy Smith, 49.

A homicide investigation was launched yesterday after the woman was found at an address on Great North Rd shortly before 1.30am.

The address remained cordoned off under police guard this morning.

Several people who lived nearby told the Herald the woman had been stabbed.

Police descended on a second property on Norcross Ave yesterday where forensic examination continued this morning - again behind a carefully guarded police cordon.

"Angela's family is understandably devastated by her death and we, along with Victim Support, are supporting them during this incredibly difficult time," police said.

"Our investigation into Angela's death is ongoing and we are continuing two scene examinations at addresses on Great North Rd and Norcross Ave.

"A post-mortem has been carried out and we are also continuing an area canvas of the wider area."

Police also said they were following lines of inquiry and speaking with a number of people in relation to Smith's death.

Norcross Ave was closed off entirely to the public for much of the day yesterday and into the evening. One resident said police had asked them not to use one side of the street to better protect the scene.

He said that for as long as he had lived in the area the cordoned-off property had been unkempt.

The curtains were always drawn and the lawn was never mowed, he said.

Another neighbour described the man who lived there as "isolated" as they had only ever seen him popping in and out alone.