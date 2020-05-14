Argentinian tourist Mauro Pacella could have hit the road today and left Napier to see some of New Zealand's other sights.

It was what he was planning on doing before a worldwide pandemic essentially trapped him at the CBD backpackers that he's found work at.

But now that lockdown has lifted, Pacella's not going anywhere.

Over the past six weeks, he's fallen in love with his new city and doesn't want to leave.

Pacella arrived in New Zealand on a working holiday visa and came to Napier in January with his brother.

While other tourists left New Zealand when the pandemic hit, Pacella felt six weeks in Napier would be heaven.

"I feel very lucky to be in Napier during the lockdown, especially in the CBD because there are kilometres of beach, beautiful buildings, shops and scenery."

A highlight of his time in the city has been Art Deco weekend, which he describes as being "like a movie".

Dealing with the pandemic away from his family brought homesickness and loneliness at times.

But having somewhere to live and a job has helped him through it.

During lockdown he has been taking walks along Marine parade and practising his photography, which he has become known for on social media in Napier.

He has also spent time learning about Napier's history and the story behind different buildings.

"In order to care for a place, you need to understand it and know its story."

The Argentinian man has become known on social media for sharing creative photos set in Napier. Photo / Mauro Pacella

The drone pilot hopes to get a job closer to his area and stay in New Zealand as long as possible.

He is somewhat concerned about the demand for jobs due to Covid-19, but is optimistic about future opportunities as the lockdown lifts.

"The country has a right to prioritise their own citizens, that's completely understandable, but what I see is often backpackers have seasonal or temporary jobs."

Many tourists returned home before the lockdown, but he thinks the ones that have stayed have helped the region by providing seasonal work in essential businesses such as packhouses.

While he loves Napier so much that he does not want to go home, he said there is a group of about 50 Argentinian people in New Zealand who want to go home and are stranded here due to flights not being made available by their country.

Compared to his home country he thinks New Zealand has dealt with the pandemic well, which has made him feel even luckier to be here.

"I tell everyone that even if they are homesick, they are so lucky to be here, this is the place to be during the pandemic."