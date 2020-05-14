Police are speaking with a small number of people who were at the property where a woman was found dead this morning in Henderson, West Auckland.

A homicide investigation was launched after the woman was found at an address on Great North Rd just before 1.30am.

The people at the address yesterday evening were all known to each other and police are speaking with them, Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor said.

"We are currently carrying out an area canvas to speak with members of the public and have a number of other inquiries to make," Proctor said.

Advertisement

"Our scene examination is ongoing and those in the area can expect to see an increased police presence.

"We are also carrying out a search of a property on Norcross Ave as part of our inquiries."

Police at the scene of a homicide on Great North Road. Photo / Hayden Woodward

A post-mortem examination was expected to be done tomorrow, when the woman will be formally identified.

A woman who claimed to be the dead woman's sister today told Stuff she was in shock.

Police an ambulance staff at the scene on Great North Road, in Henderson, early this morning. Photo / Hayden Woodward

She claimed her sister did cleaning jobs and would be remembered as caring and willing to help others.

Fire and Emergency NZ were also at the address this morning, along with police, including specialist crime investigation bureau members and two St John ambulances.

A woman wearing white overalls was seen being removed by police officers about 2.30am but it was not known whether she had anything to do with the death.

Meanwhile, murder charges were laid against a woman, 28, this week after a man was found dead at a house in Tokoroa.

Advertisement

The body of the 34-year-old victim was discovered at a property on Moa Place shortly before 2pm on Sunday.

And the man accused of murdering Auckland gentlemen's club manager Zion Gutnik would continue to keep his identity secret - for now.

The 60-year-old appeared in the High Court at Auckland this morning via video link from jail and was aided by a Mandarin interpreter.

After legal discussions, Justice Sally Fitzgerald continued the man's interim name suppression and remanded him in custody until mid-June.

He is yet to enter a plea.