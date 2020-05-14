A man who regularly offends, with the sole aim of going back to prison, has landed back behind bars again — but it will not be for long.

Kaama Tetakoree Waenga, 31, was due to be sentenced before the Dunedin District Court a couple of weeks ago but a foul-mouthed rant aimed at Judge Michael Turner resulted in the hearing being delayed.

Yesterday, the judge asked Waenga — who opted to represent himself — whether he wanted to make any comments regarding the penalty to be imposed.

Then he waited.

Waenga, who appeared by videolink from prison, sat there mute, making no reply.

''I take it you don't,'' Judge Turner said.

When released from prison in 2018, Waenga was placed in a motel while more permanent accommodation was arranged.

He trashed the place so he could return to jail.

Again in 2019, he took just a few hours to get back in custody.

He smashed his way into a Mosgiel shop and a bank with a pick axe before calling police to confess to the crimes.

Waenga was released following that term on January 29.

Six days later he was at Pak'nSave with a hammer he had found, smashing three large glass panels in the store's front.

As usual, he told arresting officers he had done the damage because he wanted to return to prison.

Judge Turner said a psychological screening in 2017 suggested there were possible mental-health issues that might need to be addressed.

But Waenga had never engaged in any further assessment to find out what they might be.

''He needs stable and supportive accommodation.

''The problem is Mr Waenga has sabotaged every effort made to date,'' the judge said.

Why he continued to prefer lock-up to freedom seemed likely to remain unknown.

At the defendant's last hearing, when asked why he had committed the crimes, he said: ''Because we're f****** gangsters, bro. F****** wake up.''

Waenga was jailed for nine months.

It will be only weeks before he is released again.