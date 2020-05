Spark customers may be experiencing issues with their cellphone use as Spark reports an outage in Auckland.

Spark is dealing with a mobile outage in Māngere, affecting 3G and 4G customers.

People may be experiencing a loss of voice, data, and SMS services.

Spark technicians are working on the outage.

Advertisement

Others around the country may also notice outages as part of regular maintenance in the Manawatū area and other parts of Auckland.

Spark has been contacted for comment.