Hard lessons learned

I am a teacher at a secondary school in the Waikato and have been engaged in distance learning during the lockdown. Unfortunately, 25 of my 140 students lack access to the Internet, so I have been mailing lessons and model solutions to their homes.

Our school has received none of the promised devices and internet packages. NZ Post has compounded the distance between the "haves" and "have nots" by taking two weeks to deliver lessons, while charging $75 for the service. They have had six weeks to employ more staff and lift their game.

I hope the Ministry of Education, Treasury and NZ Post conduct meaningful reviews into their performances during Covid-19 with respect to the effects on all of our children.

Malcolm Haig, Cambridge.

Neutral stance

I totally support former Green MP Keith Locke's opinion (NZ Herald, May 13) that it is about time for NZ to adopt a non-aligned stance in its foreign affairs.

Like Singapore, a small non-aligned country, we should try not to take sides on the rivalry between US and China. As the saying goes: "When two elephants fight, it is the grass that suffers."

As to his comment that we try to encourage China to become democratic, I believe this matter should be left to the Chinese people to decide. So far, they have enjoyed their highest economic prosperity in their history, the highest life span and their government has lifted 800 million of its population out of poverty in the past 40 years.

We need the Chinese market for our own prosperity.

Let's stay out of US-China spat.

George Lim, Remuera.



Stalled supply

If the Government seemingly has the power to legislate new policing attitudes and alter entrenched public attitudes toward enforced segregation during this health crisis, then it follows that they can also legislate over the apparent impasse over the drawing of water from the Waikato River to Auckland.

Seven years of stalling and local body politics has resulted in the current water situation and reflects badly on the very well-paid executives of both the Waikato and Auckland councils.

Ted Partridge, Mangere.



More storage

It is cheaper and safer for Watercare to collect, store and distribute water than it is for individual householders to install tanks.

There is plenty of rainfall in Auckland but the amount of water that must be stored has to match the growing population. More people means the catchment and dams need to be bigger. It is not hard.

R W Russell, Campbells Bay.



Brought to book

The Auckland Council CEO says he needs time to work out how to open our libraries (NZ Herald, May 12). Even when he does, it will have to be staggered or staged.

How much time does he need? How many Level 2 variations could there possibly be?

There has already been plenty of time under lockdown for him to professionally direct and guide council staff to prepare library re-opening plans. The few Level 2 possible variations have been well articulated for some time. Libraries differ only slightly in layouts.

Council librarians are more than capable of preparing such plans. And have otherwise been under-utilised during the lockdown. Council should already be in position to implement the appropriate plan for each library.

Library users long ago finished reading the books they had at lockdown. They need immediate access for their social and community well-being. They are not going to storm the doors (unless the council unreasonably delays opening). Our local fruit and vege shop has been legally operating under the lockdown without any issues throughout the lockdown. I am sure he would let you use his simple plan.

Hopefully our invisible mayor will crack the whip.

Bruce Walling, Stanmore Bay.



Caution ahead

The careful movement through the levels is under attack from the people who think money is more important than health.

The Government must ensure there is no re-emergence of the virus and if the scientific advice is that the cautious approach is necessary then we should proceed carefully.

The angry, middle-aged men who attack our PM for dawdling are trying to score political points, and will take no responsibility at all if the virus spikes again.

John Lipscombe, Whangamata.



Restoring tourism

NZ's tourism sector was as big an earner as the dairy industry. We need a plan for how to gradually have a comeback of this sector.

It is too passive to say "when we are ready". We need to have a plan for a staged comeback with a target of, say, 80 per cent of 2019 income from Tourism by 2021 and then set out the steps required for a gradual recovery to that level. It is not going to happen by itself. Intentionally isolating NZ from the rest of the world would be a big step backwards.

Frank Olsson, Freemans Bay.



Longer vacations

As an American retiree/baby boomer (now, happily, a New Zealand resident) I have an idea to re-stimulate tourism here.

I predict many Americans with the means to travel would be willing to self-quarantine in a hotel for two weeks upon arrival here, in exchange for the freedom to travel around our beautiful, safe country. I predict they would stay for quite a while – until the US becomes safe again.

Just think of all those new tourists eager to spend the money they've saved during lockdown. This would sure boost our tourism sector. It's not hard to imagine an advertising campaign offering a two week luxury quarantine.

Meri Murphy, Masterton.



Good work

Like Dr Judith Aitken (NZ Herald, May 12), I was a boarder at St Cuthbert's College in the 1950s (a little later, as Clouston Hall opened to great excitement in my sixth form year).

I too felt mortified to read of the large wage subsidy claimed. But as evidence that the school motto still holds good, I would like to acknowledge the initiative of the Old Girls' Association in recruiting younger alumnae to contact older ones during the lockdown, to check on their wellbeing. I received an email, followed by a telephone call, from a wonderful young woman, herself an essential worker on night shifts.

Beverley Nielsen, Surfdale.



Cancelled travel

It was disappointing to read about Stephen Alpe's experience with travel insurance (NZ Herald, May 13).

When we cancelled our policy last month before our planned (now cancelled) trip, we had the completely opposite outcome. Southern Cross Travel Insurance refunded the full premium of $1812 and even waived the normal cancellation fee of $35 because of the special circumstances.

At times like this it is worth noting which companies are helpful and which are not. We then know which ones to support in the future.

Gordon Robertson, Auckland Central.



Lawn order

Our lawn is a thick, green, lush carpet. I never water it, ever. I simply cut it with the mower on maximum height. This leaves enough vegetation for it to create its own micro-climate at ground level, as evidenced by the covering of heavy dew that appears each morning like manna in the desert.

Our lawn feeds the many birds who visit daily to eat the fresh green grass shoots, puha, dandelions, slugs, snails, crickets, beetles and skinks who inhabit our lawn in their hundreds (or thousands, judging by the deafening racket of crickets at night).

My wife harvests enough fresh green grass twice daily to feed two hungry bunnies currently (and in the past 11 ravenous guinea pigs).

With permanent water restrictions taking effect this Saturday, May 16, doesn't it make sense to stop mowing your brown lawn down to the bare roots, and let it survive the drought?

Christopher Simmons, Papatoetoe.



Short & sweet

On Destiny

Brian Tamaki feels he has the right as a church under the "New Zealand Bill of Rights", to flout the law under alert level 2. He also has the right to see many of his church members suffer from Covid-19. Ailsa Martin-Buss, Glen Innes.

On backdowns

We do not have a Government that "backs down". Indeed, we should celebrate a Government that "listens to the people". Gregory Soar, Whanganui.

Why is the Government not credited for at least listening? Damned if they do, damned if they don't. Lois McGough, Orewa.

On churches

There would be less bodily fluid exchanged at church meetings than the fellowship of a scrum, maul or line out. Janette Bilton, Tikipunga.

On insurance

Perhaps the company asking us to be kind in an ad on television, could be kind and refund the money we paid for covering us on a trip we are not now taking. Hope Spragg, Millwater.

On recovery

To borrow the PM's alpine imagery: some provisional foresight and plotting of the course upwards is required, but the slope will be extremely steep and the route avalanche-prone in attempting the climb of the team of 5 million to the summit. Togetherness will be rigorously tested. Jane Livingstone, Remuera.

On equality

As we slowly come out of lock down will it be business as usual or will we finally acknowledge gender inequities in the work of wonderful, (mostly) women, employed in low-paid caring work? Glennys Adams, Oneroa.