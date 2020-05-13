Police have launched a homicide investigation after a woman was found dead at a property in West Auckland early today.

Police and emergency services were called to Great North Rd, in the suburb of Henderson, just before 1.30am.

Detective Inspector Aaron Proctor confirmed the woman was found dead when officers arrived.

"A scene examination is under way and police are working hard to establish the circumstances of what has occurred at the address," Proctor said.

"We are speaking with a number of people in relation to this matter."

A photographer at the scene said members of Fire and Emergency NZ were also at the scene.

"Police staff along with specialist crime investigation bureau members [were] at the scene," he said.

"Two St John ambulances and one manager were in attendance."

A police Eagle helicopter was also seen and a police dog team parked up in a nearby street.

The photographer said a woman wearing white overalls was seen being removed by police officers about 2.30am.

However, it was not known whether she had anything to do with the incident.

A post-mortem examination is expected to be carried out tomorrow and formal identification of the victim is also taking place.

Police said: "Until this has been completed and next of kin has been advised, we will not be in a position to release the name of the victim."

Authorities said another update on the investigation would be given this afternoon.