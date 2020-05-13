A Hamilton Lotto player has scooped $10.3 million on tonight's draw.

The winning ticket was sold to a MyLotto player and is made up of $10m from Powerball First Division and $333,333 from Lotto First Division.

Tonight's win comes after a Manawatu couple scored themselves a life-changing $13.2m with Powerball in April. The couple are looking forward to being able to help family and friends, and those who have been impacted by the lockdown.

Two other Lotto players from Auckland and Wellington will also be celebrating after winning $333,333 with Lotto First Division tonight. The winning Lotto tickets were both sold on MyLotto.

Strike rolled over tonight and will be $1m on Saturday, meaning it will be a Must Be Won draw. In a Strike Must Be Won draw, if no single ticket wins First Division, the prize pool is added to the next highest division with a winner.

Anyone who bought their ticket on MyLotto can check their ticket online at mylotto.co.nz or through the Lotto NZ App.